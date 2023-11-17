Crews are working to contain a fourth fire that has sparked in the Flinders region, stretching already fatigued graziers and fire crews.
On November 16, a truck travelling along the Flinders Highway allegedly blew a tire which sparked a fire on the highway corridor between Pentland and Torrens Creek.
It then spread to the railway corridor and neighbouring properties near Warrigal Creek.
North West RFS Area Director Shane Hopton said fire crews and landholders were working to contain the blaze.
"We've got multiple crews working to contain it today (November 17), alongside parks crews and landholders," Mr Hopton said.
"We have pulled in crews from as far as Charters Towers, Pentland and Prairie to assist with the Warrigal Creek fire. We've brought some outside support in because we didn't want to subtract from the other fires burning in the area.
"We are reaching out further afield understanding that there is a lot of fatigue not just the Rural Fire Service but also landowners particularly where there are two fires burning around the Black Braes and Chudleigh area because all the landholders have been out helping each other."
Mr Hopton said there were currently four fires burning in the Flinders Shire region, some of which had been burning for a month.
"North of Hughenden the Black Braes and Chudleigh fires (which have been burning for four weeks) are burning within containment lines to the north, south and west but the eastern side is burning uncontained in an unaccessible area," Mr Hopton said.
"Investigations into these fires are ongoing, but it is believed to have been purposely lit.
"The Wishaw fire burning north of Prairie, last I spoke to crews yesterday was still within containment lines. We are monitoring and had support from the regional tanker from Pentland for a couple of days.
"Landholders are doing some really good work and the community spirit is apparent as we are seeing everyone come together to fight these fires."
With a forecast of rain predicted into the weekend, Mr Hopton said RFS were watching the conditions and would make a decision whether to outsource further support.
"It is definitely on the forefront if these fires continue in the west, and we are looking at how does RFS best support that, potentially bringing in resources or strike teams (crews from other regions) and that might include bringing people out from Townsville to assist.
"But it is a wait and watch at the moment as some rain is predicted over the weekend."
Mr Hopton said the current conditions and fire risk were expected to continue until the wet season was in full swing.
"We've seen a significant fuel load increase with late rains we had last year. Areas of the west haven't seen rain for a while now so we have a significant increase in fuel loads which everyone was aware of," he said.
"After years of drought landholders finally have some feed but now they're fighting fires trying to save the grass, it's heartbreaking. A lot of cattle in the north west are in really good condition and are putting on weight due to good feed."
The north west remains in a total fire ban, and landholders are encouraged to get permits before back burning.
"Any burning activities have to be approved by QFES during a total fire ban," Mr Hopton said.
"If anyone is planning on doing some back burning it needs to be approved and that is as easy as getting in touch with an aggregate member, first officer, it can be handled locally."
