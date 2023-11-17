Mount Isa fashionista Renee Moore claims $10,000 Cloncurry Fashions title

It is fast becoming the outback fashions equivalent of the Melbourne Cup, and despite competitors travelling from across the country, it wasn't enough to beat local fashionista, Renee Moore.
Cloncurry and District Race Club held their annual Derby Day Races on Saturday November 4, which saw the final round of the $10,000 Cloncurry Fashions Series.
Eleven finalists qualified for the fashions final by placing in the competitions throughout the year, with a winner, runner-up and wild card qualifying from each race meet.
The winner on the day was Mount Isa fashionista Renee Moore who took home the $10,000 prize money.
"I had two entries into the series placing in the tropical race meet back in March and again as a wildcard at the May race meet," Ms Moore said.
"The final competition was impeccable, the women and the calibre of the women they totally exceeded themselves.
"I don't think I'll be spending all the prize money on new outfits unfortunately, we just got our Mount Isa rates so it will be mostly spent on bills with maybe a small splurge on a few fashions items.
"Magic Millions is coming up in January so I'll start planning for those meets coming up early next year."
The Cloncurry Fashions Series is in its third year and has continued to grow and put Cloncurry on the national fashions map, with Ms Moore calling it the "Melbourne Cup of the outback".
"Not all the finalists were local, one lady came up from Griffith and there were competitors from Cairns, Mackay and Townsville that also made the journey," Ms Moore said.
"I had never met those ladies before... but they are the creme of the crop, these ladies are gold star. They go to Melbourne to compete and that it is a credit to the committee that this is a prize that everyone wants.
"Three years young, they've got this traction, it is the Melbourne Cup of the outback. It would have to be one of the best race meets in Queensland and I wouldn't underrate it to be one of the best in Australia to be honest.
"The series is definitely getting out there across Queensland in the fashions of the field schedule across Australia."
Ms Moore has been participating in racing fashions for the last 20 years, including 14 years while living in Mount Isa.
"I am a serial offender here in Mount Isa and our region. I have jumped into (fashions) for those 14 years which has been fantastic, because we do have a great assortment of race meets around the district that we can participate in," she said.
"I admire the dedication and creativeness that the ladies go to, to compete. Anything from millinery, handbags, accessories, shoes, hairstyles, current trends, the passion and dedication; because it is not a cheap sport to get involved in.
"It does cost you not only your outfit but your travel and accommodation then hair and make up to go with it. It is not a cheap weekend."
Ms Moore said she tends to follow the classic fashions style, but did adapt her outfits to suit trends and climates.
"I lean more toward the classic style, just because of my body shape. I have all the curves in the right places I guess and sometimes I don't necessarily want to show those off," she said.
"So my style usually includes puff sleeves, square neck, tea-length with a fuller skirt. Then in the winter I don't mind doing something a bit more streamline cut, like a pencil cut, and I can tailor it to be a bit more modern to follow trends if need be.
"For Cloncurry, I added layers of tulle, plus tulle sleeves and it helped cater for the weather, which is hard to do in this region but tailoring the outfit to suit the climate, is something I take into consideration."
Ms Moore said she gets stressed about buying store bought dresses to enter in fashions, opting for custom designed dresses.
"I do get them made. I find there is nothing worse than going out and seeing someone in the same dress, it's nearly like who wore it best, so I get a bit stressed if that could happen," she said.
"So I get something custom made, so I know it will fit, no one else will wear it and I know it will look great.
"I use a variety of businesses, Millinery by Mel in Mount Isa for uniqueness and locality, I use a lady in Cairns With Grace Millinery and use ladies across the east of Australia.
"I spread it out a bit because all the milliners I use have their own creativeness so if I am looking for something elegant and bold I might go to Mel or if I am looking for a boater I might go to Maria who is With Grace Millinery, depends on what I want them to look like."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.