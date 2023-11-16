Quality weaners on offer at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 206c and averaged 197c, and those over 500kg topped at 196c to average 188c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 200c and averaged 172c. Cows under 400kg made 170c and averaged 138c, while cows over 400kg reached 186c, averaging 172c. Bulls under 450kg made 226c and averaged 164c, while bulls over 450kg reached 230c to average 173c.

