North Queensland Register
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Home/Markets

Weaner steers reach 322c, average $566/hd at Charters Towers

November 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality weaners on offer at Charters Towers
Quality weaners on offer at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1345 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 506 prime cattle and 839 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.