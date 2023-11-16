Quality weaners on offer at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1345 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 506 prime cattle and 839 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 42 bullocks, 98 heifers, 283 cows and 83 bulls.
The store section consisted of 551 steers, 240 heifers and 48 cow and calf units.
Agents reported cattle consisted of isolated pens of prime ox and cows. The majority of the yarding comprised lightweight cows and the usual number of bulls.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Hughenden, Julia Creek, Croydon, Collinsville, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 15c dearer, heifers were 20c dearer, cows were 20c dearer, and bulls were 5c dearer on last week's.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 206c and averaged 197c, and those over 500kg topped at 196c to average 188c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 200c and averaged 172c. Cows under 400kg made 170c and averaged 138c, while cows over 400kg reached 186c, averaging 172c. Bulls under 450kg made 226c and averaged 164c, while bulls over 450kg reached 230c to average 173c.
Bullocks topped at 208c for five Brahman ox sold on a/c Paul Minuzzo, Borgberos, Charters Towers, that weighed 702kg to return $1461/hd.
Best priced trade heifers presented on a/c P and L Fryer sold for 192.2c and weighed 481kg to return $924/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by Winsper Family Trust, Korong, Cloncurry, for 186c, weighing 495kg to return $922/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c Keats Cattle Co topped at 180c and weighed 920kg, to return $1656/hd.
Store cattle were made up of some good quality lines of lightweight weaner steers and heifers which sold to a number of interested buyers. Two live exporters were also active on suitable feeder cattle.
Steers under 200kg reached 322c to average 289c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 288c, averaging 224c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 234c and averaged 190c and steers over 400kg sold to 178c to average 170c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 200c and averaged 174c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 200c, averaging 174c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 186c to average 157c.
A pen of 18 steers a/c Nicolaides Pastoral made 270.2c and weighed 250kg, returning an average of $675/hd.
A pen of 32 steers a/c GW and J Shadforth made 322c and weighed 176kg, returning an average of $566/hd.
A good pen of eight heifers on a/c D and M Folker made 186.2c, weighed 399kg returning $742/hd.
A pen of 12 heifers a/c I Alexander and K Lyon, Janes Plains, Basalt, made 200c to weigh 206kg and return $412/hd.
Seven cows and calves sold on a/c Keir and Co, Townsville, returned $900/unit.
