A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was pinned within his crashed vehicle for over two hours on Wednesday afternoon.
The man was driving along the Fitzroy Development and Iffley Connection Rd at 2.44pm on November 15, when his vehicle left the road, rolled and crashed into a tree.
A Queensland Police Services spokesperson said the crash occurred 15km past the Valkyrie State School.
The man was initially trapped inside the vehicle but was successfully removed by emergency crews, who are assumed to have used the "jaws of life" to free him at around 5pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said the man was in a serious but stable condition with chest and abdominal injuries.
Lanes of traffic were reduced for over an hour afterwards, as paramedics treated the man at the scene.
