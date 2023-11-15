North Queensland Register
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Valkyrie single vehicle crash leaves man trapped inside vehicle for hours

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
November 15 2023 - 6:33pm
A man has been airlifted to Mackay in a serious but stable condition following a crash at Valkyrie.
A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was pinned within his crashed vehicle for over two hours on Wednesday afternoon.

