Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Roman Butch Butchaski was fishing at Olive River at Shelburne on November 12 when he disappeared

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
Updated November 14 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:36pm
Roman 'Butch' Butchaski has been missing from a far North Queensland fishing bank since Sunday.
Concerns have been raised that former 2GB radio host and Sydney fishing expert Roman 'Butch' Butchaski may have been taken by a crocodile while fishing at Olive River over the weekend.

Journalist

