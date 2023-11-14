Concerns have been raised that former 2GB radio host and Sydney fishing expert Roman 'Butch' Butchaski may have been taken by a crocodile while fishing at Olive River over the weekend.
Mr Butchaski is believed to have been fishing along the banks of the Shelburne river from 8am on Sunday when he disappeared.
A Queensland Police Service media spokesperson said while there was no evidence to suggest he had been taken by a crocodile, the possibility had not been ruled out and rangers had been called in to assist with search efforts.
A car Mr Butchaski used to reach the far North Queensland river from a remote cattle station was located nearby.
He had reportedly been visiting family in the area, but when he failed to return at last light on Sunday, family and friends commenced a search.
After their efforts were exhausted, a QPS aerial search was conducted by Rescue 700 - however it proved unsuccessful.
Water and foot searches commenced yesterday, and SES crews were called in from two different locations.
"We've also exhausted some civilian assets that were available to us (on Monday) at the onset, plus those local vehicles and resources that were available on the cattle station. They stood up very quickly themselves," Snr Sgt Duane Amos said.
"We will look for areas of interest where we may be able to refine our scope of operations.
"The difficulty is the remote location and obviously the challenge is getting resources into those particular areas...(it's) significantly dense and quite an awkward area to get in and out of that river system.
"The beauty is that in the bush there, everyone stands up...and the community stands together and this is no exception to that. Everyone's immediately got into the actual search themselves whilst the police and emergency services have stood up a formal response."
The avid fisherman had previously been to the area, and he was "well prepared for a normal expedition" with "appropriate resources".
Snr Sgt Amos said he expected that there was "no boat" involved, and that it was one of the considerations that Mr Butchaski could have been taken by a crocodile.
"It is a reasonable expectation and that's one of the considerations we have is what habitat is in that area. There were items left there (Monday) night in case the gentleman was to return," he said.
"That's something the search and rescue coordinators will be taking into consideration and certainly it's a risk for any of our searches and our emergency services."
