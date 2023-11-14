North Queensland Register
Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the Warrigal Creek Bridge near Pentland, is a"an accident waiting to happen"

AP
By Alison Paterson
November 14 2023 - 4:00pm
The Warrigal Creek Bridge on the Flinders Hwy in Treager MP Robbie katter's electorate is presently undergoing an investigation. picture supplied
Katter's Australian Party (KAP) Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has called on the state government to urgently undertake a significant repair on what he said was the deteriorating safety conditions of the Warrigal Creek Bridge.

