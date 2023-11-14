North Queensland Register
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Home/News

Speed camera fines debated at Malanda public meeting

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 15 2023 - 11:24am, first published 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hill MP Shane Knuth addressing a public meeting at Malanda in Far North Queensland. Picture supplied.
Hill MP Shane Knuth addressing a public meeting at Malanda in Far North Queensland. Picture supplied.

Katter's Australian Party remains on the speeding camera warpath, taking part in a public meeting at Malanda on the weekend, where over 360 people contacted Hill MP Shane Knuth's office after nearly 600 fines totalling $300,000 were recorded by an unmanned speed camera positioned just outside the town of 2600 people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.