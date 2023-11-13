North Queensland Register
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Home/News

Brolgas in danger unless cattle can be introduced to national park

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 14 2023 - 10:19am
Cattle enjoying the feed on Wongaloo, south of Townsville, at the end of the dry season. Picture: Sally Gall
Exotic grasses are threatening to choke out the most critical habitat for brolgas in North Queensland and possibly Australia, unless cattle are allowed to eat the introduced weeds down.

