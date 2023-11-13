North Queensland Register
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Home/News

Queensland Rail has employed a herd of 15 goats to help manage overgrown vegetation at Tully

November 13 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Rail has brought on a herd of 15 goats to help manage overgrown vegetation at its Tully station.
Queensland Rail has brought on a herd of 15 goats to help manage overgrown vegetation at its Tully station.

Queensland Rail has expanded its workforce, recruiting 15 four-legged workers to help manage overgrown vegetation near Tully railway station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.