Last Thursday's Sarina prime and store sale saw a large turn out of local buyers, eager to bid on a range of 220 head.
The stock included 108 steers, 78 heifers, 18 cows, seven cows pregnancy-tested-in-calf, and nine bulls.
Steers sold for between $180-$790, for an average of $488.
Bulls sold for between $320-$600, for an average of $428.
Heifers sold for $260-$770, for an average of $443, and cows sold for $320-$710, with an average of $605.
"Most of our buyers were local buyers. This time it was only local graziers that were at the sale probably because it was only a smaller sale too," GDL Livestock Manager Tony Dwyer said.
"The market was slightly dearer for the higher quality lines, and that's been the case all week within the other sale yard centres (due to patchy rainfall statewide), and the less the quality cattle sold firm on the previous fortnight sale (to a slightly easier market)."
Seaforth Pines offered Brangus feeder steers, which stopped the steer market at $790, and very light Brangus weaner heifers selling for $370.
"They sold cattle last fortnight too. They seemed to be happy enough," Mr Dwyer said.
RW Knutsen and JM Lindner from Koumala sold Belmont Red weaner steers, returning $520 and weaner heifers, which sold to a top of $480.
Tolsworth Hay and Grazing from Nebo sold Brangus weaner heifers to a top of $770, heading to a local grazier.
Mr Dwyer said the recent rainfall around the area had helped improve local sentiment.
"If we have follow up rainfall, the market will definitely firm up and may get a little bit dearer, but it's all weather related at this stage," he said.
"We've only got two more sales at Sarina left. That will be Friday the 24th November, and the last sale on Friday the 8th December.
"Numbers pending, the last Nebo sale will be on the 1st December."
