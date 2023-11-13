North Queensland Register
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Sarina agents welcome local buyers to source quality stock

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated November 13 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 6:00pm
Tony Dwyer of GDL with buyer David Mifsud, Alligator Creek, Sarina purchased Brangus steers from Seaforth Pines for $700.
Last Thursday's Sarina prime and store sale saw a large turn out of local buyers, eager to bid on a range of 220 head.

