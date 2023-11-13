North Queensland Register
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Home/News

Longreach Distance Ed students together for end-of-year cluster week

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 14 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was plenty for Longreach School of Distance Education students and families to celebrate when they were in Longreach for a whole school cluster at the start of November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help