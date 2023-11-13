There was plenty for Longreach School of Distance Education students and families to celebrate when they were in Longreach for a whole school cluster at the start of November.
There were lots of opportunities for students to participate in group activities such as art with Mark Paddick, PE with Joy McClymont, instrumental music, open days for both eKindy and Prep, Crazy Hair and Sock Day, and a visit from the Governor-General, David Hurley.
Cluster week finished with the annual swimming carnival, where the red and yellow of Coolibah and Boree clashed hard to take home the trophy.
Boree was victorious, taking out both the overall trophy and the team spirit award.
The week culminated in a Year 6 celebration dinner on Thursday night, to celebrate students finishing primary school.
Year 6 students, family and staff celebrated with a dinner at The Branch, while students also got to stay together for the week in the refurbished Quarters.
Students and families are now getting excited to come in on November 30, where they will meet face-to-face for the last time this year to celebrate at their graduation and awards ceremony.
LSODE's first big event in the new year will be the Home Tutor Workshop and student cluster days in week 3 with the official opening of The Quarters happening on Friday, February 9.
The school hopes past families will come in to help celebrate the return of its amazing facility and its minischools.
