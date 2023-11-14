A North Queensland organisation has called for an Australian-first pilot training simulator to be based in Cairns, making it the first specialised simulator outside the United States if the state government agrees to the funding.
On Monday, Advance Cairns, Far North Queensland's independent economic development and advocacy organisation, launched its General Aviation priority, forming part of a broader 2024-25 budget submission to the Queensland Government.
Advance Cairns has urged the state government to invest in $45M of key infrastructure projects to support the region's growing aviation sector, as part of a push to build a diversified, resilient economic future.
The projects comprise: a Common User Hangar which requires $45 million to develop a 10,000m2 common user hangar, addressing the pressing need for new, expanded facilities as current organisations are operating at full capacity, leading to grounded aircraft and missed business opportunities estimated at least $15 million in the past year; A Cessna Caravan Simulator investment of $8 million to establish Australia's first Cessna Caravan full flight simulator and facilities.
The simulator would be the first outside the United States and would transform critical pilot training across commercial and humanitarian sectors.
This would establish Cairns as the national centre for specific pilot training across Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific; and short-term accommodation needing a $10 million investment towards the development of quality short-term accommodation within the Cairns Airport precinct to address critical demand, specifically for students, as part of a broader accommodation development project.
Advance Cairns chief executive officer Jacinta Reddan, said the paper formed part of Advance Cairns' broader 2024-25 budget submission, the last budget in this term of the current Queensland government.
She said Cairns Airport's General Aviation Precinct currently housed more than 100 businesses, including major maintenance organisations, education providers, and rescue and charter flight services and Advance Cairns estimated that at least $15 million in business was turned away in the past 12 months.
The precinct plays a critical role in maintaining connectivity across the region, serving Cape York, Torres Strait, Papua New Guinea, and the wider Asia-Pacific.
The demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul services in Cairns has surged, leading to the need for expanded infrastructure.
Ms Reddan said the submission highlights the ever-increasing pressure on the existing maintenance, repair, and overhaul sector, with the precinct now at capacity and turning away business due to lack of adequate infrastructure.
The proposal recommends an investment of $45 million by the Queensland government to develop a 10,000m hangar under a common user principle, within Cairns Airport's new Eastern Aviation Precinct.
Cairns Airport CEO Richard Barker said investment was critical to allow the region to reach its potential.
"Economic data showed that Cairns' aircraft manufacturing and repair services sector adds $36 million to the regional economy per annum and provides more than 370 direct jobs," he said.
"The broader general aviation sector contributes $88 million and more than 900 jobs, underscoring its pivotal role in the region's economic landscape.
"The new common user hangar would unlock much-needed capacity to maintain and repair fixed wing and rotary aircraft, benefiting existing operators across the precinct and positioning Cairns as a national leader in this sector."
The submission also calls for an $8 million investment in what would be a nationwide first, a Cessna Caravan full flight simulator.
With this aircraft widely used under challenging conditions in remote locations across the region, this simulator would introduce a new and enhanced method of pilot training, creating a safer, richer, and more sustainable training program.
This would position Cairns as the national and regional hub for Cessna Caravan training, benefiting commercial and humanitarian services, Indigenous communities, and the wider Pacific region. A critical element of the expansion of the aviation sector is the need for quality short-term accommodation within the airport precinct. This is needed to support professional, skilled, and contract workers as the region grows, and ultimately, to provide much-needed affordable purpose-built housing for students.
Skytek chief executive officer Alana McKenna, said the proposed investment, "would unlock opportunity for business and importantly create further jobs for skilled and unskilled positions".
