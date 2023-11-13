Search for missing fisherman on northern Cape

A search and rescue operation recommenced on Monday morning in the northern Cape area, for a man who went missing while fishing yesterday, November 12.
Emergency services were called to the Olive River at Shelburne on Sunday night after the man, aged in his 60s, failed to return.
Police and the Rescue 700 helicopter commenced the search on Sunday evening and recommenced search efforts at first light on Monday morning.
Additional officers are travelling from Bamaga to assist.
There is no further information available at this time.
