Search for missing fisherman on northern Cape

Emergency services searching for man in his 60s missing while fishing

Updated November 13 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
A search and rescue operation recommenced on Monday morning in the northern Cape area, for a man who went missing while fishing yesterday, November 12.

