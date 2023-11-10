Investigation into fatal Lyndhurst crash underway

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a single vehicle crash at Lyndhurst near Townsville on November 9.
Initial investigations indicate the vehicle crashed on Kennedy Developmental Road near the intersection of Bundock Mannor Yards Road around 6.20pm.
A 20-year-old Cardwell woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.
A 17-year-old Atherton woman, who was the driver, was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for a period of time, while investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing. It has since reopened.
Anyone who has any information that could help the investigation, including dashcam vision, is urged to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
