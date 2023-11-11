North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Kimberley Marine Offloading Facility a gamechanger for pastoralists

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
November 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed wharf facility has been designed to incorporate a 165x50m floating wharf platform linked to a 300m long causeway, with associated mooring dolphins, capable of accommodating vessels more than 300m long.
The proposed wharf facility has been designed to incorporate a 165x50m floating wharf platform linked to a 300m long causeway, with associated mooring dolphins, capable of accommodating vessels more than 300m long.

A new floating wharf in the Kimberley has been labelled a game changer for pastoralists, live export and packaged meat industries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.