New BoM radar to go online at Mackay Harbour by late 2023

By Steph Allen
November 13 2023 - 10:00am
Mackay weather chasers will be able to get more accessible information with a new radar set to go live late this year.
Mackay weather watchers may not have to wait much longer for the Bureau of Meteorology's radar to be back online, after a lengthy downtime this year.

