North Queensland Register
Home/News

Monty Atkinson Genetic Sale meet and greet welcomes everyone to a pre-sale bash at The Rix

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated November 10 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vendors, agents and sponsors turned out to one of the most popular spots in Charters Towers on Thursday night, for a Meet and Greet ahead of Friday's Monty Atkinson Genetic Sale (MAGS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.