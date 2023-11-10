Vendors, agents and sponsors turned out to one of the most popular spots in Charters Towers on Thursday night, for a Meet and Greet ahead of Friday's Monty Atkinson Genetic Sale (MAGS).
Plenty of delicious catered food was on offer, with warm and friendly service from the bar staff adding to the relaxed and cheerful mood of the night.
The doors opened at 6.30pm, with out-of-towners largely making up the cohort of visitors to the Mosman Street venue.
The Meet and Greet kicked off the MAGS event which will be held at Dalrymple Sale Yards in Charters Towers from 10am.
The entire offering at the MAGS event, totally 144 head, will be morphology tested.
Supplying studs for the sale are Lamont Studd by Mac and Gayle Shann at Clermont, Mungalla Stud by Kylie Graham at Taroom, Monty Stud by Tom Graham at Taroom, and Alrose Stud by Ally Graham at Taroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.