Wilmar runs loco on hydrotreated vegetable oil in latest trial

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
November 9 2023 - 6:00pm
Hydrotreated vegetable oil is being used instead of diesel in a four week trial at Wilmar's Victoria Mill. Photo supplied.
Wilmar Sugar and Renewables has swapped diesel for hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in a landmark trial aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its loco fleet.

