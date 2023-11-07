After ten-and-a-half years, the remaining half of Franky and Macca's Kuttabul Hotel is hanging up his hat and bidding farewell to his home away from home.
"I'm selling. I've done my ten-and-a-half years. I have grandchildren and I want to spend a bit more time with them. This can tie your life up a fair bit, so it's on the market," Mr Petschauer said.
While there's been some interest from as far as Western Australia, the charming pub is still up for grabs, waiting for just the right fit.
"It would be nice to see someone local, (keeping) with the same sort of atmosphere and style," he said.
"It's got a nice, warm, country feel to it, and everyone's friendly. We don't do gaming therefore most people talk to one another and it starts conversations."
Mr Petschauer took over the pub with Gavin Butlin after former owner Bob Donaldson passed on, leaving the popular watering hole closed for four-and-a-half months.
"Obviously every small town likes to have their own pub and at that stage it was pretty tired," Mr Petschaeur said.
"I've lived in the area 50-odd years and I used to drink over here since I was 18. It's got a lot of history.
"We've improved the place tremendously. We've cleaned out a lot of rubbish, it was very run down. We've done some renovations and clean ups.
"(During COVID-19), we were closed for about four-and-a-half months and then we rebuilt the toiletry block out the back while we had the time."
There is plenty of heart and warmth in the pub, which is located about 25 minutes north of Mackay along the Bruce Highway.
With timber and corrugated iron features, the Kuttabul Hotel's country style is unmistakable.
Like stepping into someone's old Queenslander or kicking back in a mate's man-shed entertaining area, there is no pomp or ceremony here - just good old fashioned Aussie charm, complete with a healthy dose of banter and hospitality - everyone is welcome.
On Friday nights, the venue comes alive with pool competitions and live music, followed by markets on some Sundays, and truckies, tourists and travellers enjoying the free Wikicamps camping grounds or units - particularly during the busiest periods between May and October.
Musician Joe Camilleri has graced the outdoor stage, set up under the twinkling stars and endless country night sky.
A popular feature of the pub is the Ned Kelly Bar - a hall open for free functions, weddings, parties, and the like.
The bar, complete with its own makeshift Ned Kelly-themed jail cell and shackles, was a brain-child of some of the pub's locals who came together to build it.
"It gets a lot of attention," Mr Petschaeur said.
Gesturing to the spacious property out the front, the affable owner smiles as he recounts a helicopter landing there to drop off wedding guests to the bar.
"A major attraction is we do a chopper show. We've done that for four consecutive years, other than during COVID," he said.
"It's a fundraiser (at the end of July). The first year we fundraised for Mackay Homeless Men, then we fundraised for the Flying Doctors, and the last two were the CQ Rescue."
A true country pub; horses can often be seen secured out the front, batting away flies with their tails beneath the swaying trees, with their thirsty riders enjoying a cold beverage on the veranda, and green, sloping mountains framing the horizon.
The laid back pub, referred to as the "best pub in Kuttabul", was first opened in the 1890s.
It has played host to three rodeos in the past as part of its association with the Proserpine Rodeo Association for three years.
The eclectic adornments to the walls range from caricatures, to fishing and pig hunting photos, to rugby league memorabilia.
The bar and pool area are welcoming, like walking into the lounge room of its collective regulars - each of whom greet each other like old friends.
If you're ever away from home or looking for some friendly company, Kuttabul Hotel is the place to be.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.