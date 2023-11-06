North Queensland Register
Ilbilbie man charged over Sarina and Victoria Plains Road fire shed thefts

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
November 6 2023 - 4:00pm
A 22-year-old Ilbilbie man has been charged over recent fire shed thefts.
A 22-year-old Ilbilbie man appeared in Mackay Magistrate's Court Monday morning, charged over recent Sarina fire shed robberies that left the area without much-needed fire fighting equipment.

