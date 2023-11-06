A 22-year-old Ilbilbie man appeared in Mackay Magistrate's Court Monday morning, charged over recent Sarina fire shed robberies that left the area without much-needed fire fighting equipment.
Detectives charged the man after he allegedly stole two rural fire trucks on October 31.
It is alleged the man broke into the Sarina Marlborough Rural Fire Brigade on Tara Creek Road and stole a Nissan Patrol rural fire vehicle and other equipment.
It has also been alleged that on November 4, the man broke into the Victoria Plains Rural Fire Brigade on Victoria Plains Road and stole a Isuzu NPS 3007 fire truck.
Thanks to information from the public, police located the Nissan Patrol in bush land at Sarina Beach Road near Campwin Beach Road on November 4.
On November 5, police executed a search warrant at Keilbach Court in Sarina where they seized emergency lights from the Isuzu truck which were hidden in the house.
Police then visited an unoccupied property at Marlborough Sarina Road at Sarina Range and located the Isuzu covered by a tarp.
The dashboard and parts of the truck had been extensively damaged and the body of the vehicle had been painted with white house paint.
The man was charged with two counts each of break and enter premises, stealing of a vehicle, unlawful use of motor vehicle, wilful damage and driving whilst licence suspended.
He was also charged with one count each of evading police, possession of tainted property and possession of explosive (ammunition).
The Victoria Plains RFS facility has security cameras installed and the Queensland Police Service will review footage as part of their investigation.
Acting Commissioner Steve Smith said he was "deeply disappointed and saddened" by the recent thefts.
"The Plane Creek brigade are using another vehicle from the region while Victoria Plains will rely on its second truck to respond as required," he said.
"Essential equipment, including radios and a compressor, as well as the battery from the brigade vehicle were stolen from the Sunnyside brigade.
"Neighbouring brigades are supporting Sunnyside and will respond to incidents until it receives an operational vehicle on Monday.
"These vehicles and equipment are essential to our ability to respond to emergencies and protect the community and it's beyond belief that these brigades have been targeted at a time when our volunteers are working so hard to protect their communities."
Minister for Police and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said police will relentlessly target the thieves and "ensure they face the consequences of their disgusting, appalling behaviour".
"It beggars belief that people could behave in this manner. It is beyond appalling. Real Queenslanders support each other," he said.
"Every Queenslander knows the extraordinary efforts our volunteers with the Rural Fire Brigade have made to protect their communities as the state has faced multiple bush fire emergencies.
"Those responsible for this do not deserve to call themselves Queenslanders. These grubs attack those who selflessly dedicate themselves to protecting their fellow Queenslanders."
Assistant Commissioner Glen Pointing reiterated the poor timing of the thefts.
"I just don't understand these actions, particularly at a time when half the state is on fire," he said.
"It is an absolute insult to the people who are putting their lives on the line to keep the community safe.
"Our officers will continue to work around the clock to find the vehicles and put those responsible before the courts."
