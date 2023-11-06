North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mareeba and Tablelands residents offered financial assistance

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated November 6 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Queenslanders impacted by bush fires will be able to apply for much-needed financial assistance. Picture: Shutterstock
North Queenslanders impacted by bush fires will be able to apply for much-needed financial assistance. Picture: Shutterstock

North Queenslanders impacted by bush fires will be able to apply for much-needed financial assistance as part of a Personal Hardship Assistance Scheme and Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.