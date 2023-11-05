North Queensland Register
North west plane crash victims were 'dearly loved'

By Melissa Meehan and Kathryn Magann
Updated November 5 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:53pm
Three people are dead after a plane conducting surveillance in remote northwest Queensland crashed. (HANDOUT/Google Map)
Three "dearly loved" crew members who died when a fire surveillance plane crashed in remote northwest Queensland worked for a Victorian aviation company.

