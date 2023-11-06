North Queensland Register
Home/News

PBR Australia crowns new champion and rookie

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PBR Australia's 2023 champion Macaulie Leather, centre, and sponsors with cheques for some of the prizemoney he collected on Saturday night. Picture: David Lobwein
PBR Australia's 2023 champion Macaulie Leather, centre, and sponsors with cheques for some of the prizemoney he collected on Saturday night. Picture: David Lobwein

PBR Australia has a new champion and he's a Queenslander.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.