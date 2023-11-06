Council addressing feral deer in Burdekin region

The Burdekin Shire Council is addressing the growing concern of feral deer by unveiling a Feral Deer Management Plan, now in effect and actively being utilised.
This initiative is in response to the recent launch of the Queensland Feral Deer Management Strategy (2022-2027) and the National Feral Deer Action Plan (2023-2028) by the Australian Government, aiming to curb the impacts of feral deer in the region.
Mayor Lyn McLaughlin said feral deer posed a significant threat to the community, environment, and economy and it was imperative that the issue is strategically addressed.
"The Feral Deer Management Plan reflects Council's commitment to protect the region's assets and mitigate the damage caused by these invasive animals," Cr McLaughin said.
"The plan, aligned with both strategies, addresses the expanding deer populations in the Burdekin Shire and neighbouring areas and will aid in reducing the impact of feral deer on the environment, agriculture and communities.
The Burdekin Shire Council is committed to enforcing the Biosecurity Act 2014, categorising feral deer as a restricted invasive animal. The Act mandates a general biosecurity obligation (GBO), requiring all community members to minimise the risks associated with invasive animals under their control.
Council is actively utilising the Feral Deer Management Plan that has been developed to align with the launch of the National Feral Deer Action Plan (2023-2028).
To report a deer sighting or for further information on the Feral Deer Management Plan, please contact Burdekin Shire Council at (07) 4783 9800 or visit the website: https://feralscan.org.au/deerscan/default.aspx.
