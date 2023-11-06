North Queensland Register
Home/News

Council addressing feral deer in Burdekin region

November 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feral deer at Rita Island. Photo supplied.
Feral deer at Rita Island. Photo supplied.

The Burdekin Shire Council is addressing the growing concern of feral deer by unveiling a Feral Deer Management Plan, now in effect and actively being utilised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.