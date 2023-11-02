It's only the first week in November and already the firefighters at one North Queensland fire station are exhausted from attending multiple calls to contain and extinguish bushfires which have been threatening their region.
In areas of high bushfire risk, low volunteer numbers can add to the stress of the career firefighters who face additional pressure as more fires cause havoc across the state.
At the Atherton Fire Station on the North Queensland Tablelands, Station Officer Jason Mather is supervising his B shift crew through a training session.
SO Mather's voice is husky with smoke, he looks tired but his voice is firm and his shoulders straight, as he praises his crew for their dedication over the past few weeks.
He said the men who have been putting in long hours fighting fires across the region including at at Mareeba north of Atherton and at Herberton to the south.
But despite their stellar efforts, SO Mather said they needed more people to consider stepping up and supporting their community as a volunteer or an auxiliary firefighter - the latter of whom are casually-employed, station-based firefighters who respond to emergency situations when the demand arises.
As the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a long hot summer across the state, more firefighters are needed to share the load as the fire season looks like rolling out over another four months.
"We are really stretched for volunteers across the state, not only here," he said.
"There's so many positive reasons for males and females over 18 years of age to investigate becoming involved.
"All the training is provided, there's so many different courses you can do, you make great friends and and provide a critically important service to your community."
Brigades across the state are looking for volunteers of all ages and abilities, he said.
"You don't have to jump on truck, you can assist with other vital roles such as radio communications.
"Age is no barrier, we have a 92 year member at a local brigade who is till making a valuable contribution to his station.
"You can go online to the QFES website and register your interest there."
QFES Western Command Inspector Brad Fleming said anyone interested in learning more would be made very welcome at their local fire station.
Inspector Fleming said the benefits of becoming a firefighter included learning new skills, knowing you were proving worthwhile service for your community and the opportunity to enjoy exceptional camaraderie.
"We are constantly looking for recruits for both auxiliary and rural firefighters," he said.
"If you ant to be part of the community and assist, come and talk to us."
Meanwhile, SO Mather said his crew were excellent examples of firefighters who go above and beyond.
"Shane is also a Rural Volunteer, Kent is in the State Emergency Service and Dylan is an Auxiliary on his days off," he said.
Tablelands Regional Council mayor Rod Marti said volunteers are the heartbeat of the community and he hoped more residents would realise they had something to offer.
Mayor Marti said as an area in his region was currently experiencing an Leave Immediately Emergency Warning in an area between Ravenshoe and Mt Garnet, it brought home how vital volunteers are to the community.
"Queensland is a really big state and there's lots of places like the Tablelands with rural and remote communities which don't have the resources and facilities of the cities," he said.
"Volunteering is really important and on days like today when we have fires around Innot Hot Springs, it really stresses how important is we encourage residents, particularity younger people to put their hand up and get involved as a volunteer."
