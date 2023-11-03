North Queensland Register
Sarina's West Plane Creek Road fire shed robbed and rural fire truck stolen while area continues to battle fires

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
November 3 2023 - 2:00pm
A rural fire truck has been stolen from Sarina's rural fire shed. Picture: Aaron Coghill
At a time when firefighting equipment is needed the most, the town of Sarina has been left in dire straits after thieves robbed their rural fire shed on Tuesday night, taking off with their fire truck.

