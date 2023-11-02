Dearer trend at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2549 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 657 prime cattle and 1884 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 117 bullocks, 130 heifers, 290 cows and 120 bulls.
The store section consisted of 752 steers, 415 mickeys, 717 heifers and eight cow and calf units.
The yarding consisted of a larger yarding of prime and store cattle. There was an increased buying panel along with the usual panel, bringing competition to each pen which sold to a dearer trend across most categories.
The yarding was drawn from Forsayth, Croydon, Mt Isa, Normanton, Julia Creek, Mt Surprise, Georgetown, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 15-20c dearer, heifers were 10c dearer, cows were 10-15c dearer, and bulls were 5-10c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 198c and averaged 130c, and those over 500kg topped at 190c to average 170c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 200c and averaged 152c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 186c, averaging 186c. Cows under 400kg made 137c and averaged 111c, while cows over 400kg reached 190c, averaging 148c. Bulls under 450kg made 236c and averaged 159c, while bulls over 450kg reached 238c to average 160c.
Bullocks topped at 190c for four ox sold on a/c AM and JL Hollingsworth, Pentland, that weighed 803kg to return $1526/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c R and V Molyneaux that sold for 200c and weighed 480kg to return $960/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold on a/c R and V Molyneaux, Charters Towers, for 190c, weighing 520kg to return $989/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c BW and MI Landsberg, Charters Towers, topped at 238c and weighed 538kg, to return $1280/hd.
Store cattle consisted of one particular large run of northern and western weaners as advertised, with an increased buying presence leading to a dearer trend on all categories.
Steers under 200kg reached 276c to average 254c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 246c, averaging 207c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 188c and averaged 139c and steers over 400kg sold to 170c to average 155c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 220c, averaging 162c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 152c and averaged 123c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 158c, averaging 132c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 158c to average 154c.
A large run of 515 steers a/c Cattle JV, Muttonhole, averaged 245c and weighed 180kg, returning an average of $441/hd.
A good run of 75 mickeys a/c Cattle JV, Muttonhole, averaged 216c and weighed an average of 131kg and returned $283/hd.
A good pen of 16 heifers on a/c LHRPC, Lawn Hill, Mt Isa, made 158c weighed 342kg returning $540/hd.
Eight cows and calves sold from $725 to $850/unit.
