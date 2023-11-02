Dearer trend at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 198c and averaged 130c, and those over 500kg topped at 190c to average 170c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 200c and averaged 152c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 186c, averaging 186c. Cows under 400kg made 137c and averaged 111c, while cows over 400kg reached 190c, averaging 148c. Bulls under 450kg made 236c and averaged 159c, while bulls over 450kg reached 238c to average 160c.