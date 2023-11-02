Yearling heifers reach 170c at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 238 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of four bullocks, five bulls. Store cattle consisted of 21 steers, 41 heifers, three cows and 151 mickeys.
Agents reported it was another mixed yard, mainly being northern type cattle.
Bulls suitable for export saw stronger demand this week with the rest of the yard remaining consistent with previous sales.
The yarding was drawn from Kowanyama, Cooktown and local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 184c and averaged 140c. Bulls 500-650kg made 160c and averaged 157c, while bulls over 650kg reached 170c to average 168c.
Yearling steers 200 - 300kg sold to 150c, averaging 143c.
Steers 200 - 300kg sold to 152c, averaging 148c, and steers 300 - 400kg topped at 166c and averaged 152c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 170c and averaged 164c, and yearling heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 166c, averaging 148c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 144c and averaged 99c.
Cows 300-400kg reached 98c, average 98c.
Bulls 200-300kg made 152c, average 91c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 158c, average 109c.
