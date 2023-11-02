North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Yearling heifers under 200kg top at 170c, average 164c at Mareeba

November 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yearling heifers reach 170c at Mareeba
Yearling heifers reach 170c at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 238 cattle on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.