The overall condition of the yarding at the 11th annual Clermont Beef Expo was a big hit with local and southern buyers last Friday, with several lines of prime and store cattle making 20-30 cents above their average.
In total, Hoch & Wilkinson agents yarded 1750 head of stock that were judged and sold, drawn from across the Central Highlands and Issac districts, including Clermont, Dysart and Moranbah.
The bullock market hit a top of 290c/kg, feeder steers to 230c/kg, while heifers sold up to 200c/kg.
This year's cattle were judged by Wayne York of York Cattle Company, Emerald, who acknowledged the difficulty of judging some of the quality pens.
"I thought vendors showcased a tremendous run of cattle this year, all consistent and even," Mr York said in his address to the crowd.
The Finger family of Hillview Cattle Co, Clermont, claimed the grand champion exhibit title for their pen of 100 day Simmental cross bullocks, weighing 762kg to make 248c/kg and return $1889/hd.
Clermont-district grazier Frank Finger, Hillview Cattle Co, said the family were happy with the prices they got on the day.
"I first thought they just weren't properly finished but they won overall champion," Mr Finger said.
"The pen of bullocks we sold here were purebred Simmental bulls crossed over high grade Brahman cows.
"We have a full Brahman herd to keep our heifer replacements but in about 500 breeders we cross Simmentals.
"We like the cross because it gives you a flat black."
The Finger family are a regular vendor at the Clermont saleyards and have been presenting quality lines of cattle year in, year out at the Clermont Beef Expo.
"This expo is run by local agents, local people and it just gives us another chance to showcase what we do," he said.
"We like it because you can benchmark your cattle and see where you're at."
Mr Finger said their country had dried off in recent months, but there was still plenty of feed about.
"We haven't had much rain and it's been five months since the tap switched off," he said.
"It's dried off and it's still quite normal for this time of year. There's plenty of feed about but there's not a lot of protein in it, so we're feeding a lot of cattle licks to supplement that.
"Our cattle have been on a bit of winter crop like oats or barley."
While Mr Finger acknowledged the decline in the cattle market in comparison to last year's record prices, he said anyone you can still make money out of this market.
"Especially if you're breeding your own cattle and I don't think we've hit the bottom yet," he said.
Hoch & Wilkinson agent Jake Passfield said the quality of cattle yarded on the day was very good.
"For the season that central Queensland producers are having at the moment, the cattle exhibited at the Clermont Beef Expo were presented well and the vendors got paid very well for them," Mr Passfield said.
"We've been doing this expo for 11 years now and vendors here always present a good draft of cattle, year in year out, and it's always well supported.
"We had all processors in attendance and active and one southern processor selectively buying some pens throughout the day."
Mr Passifeld said their fat cattle created a big demand on the day.
"The HTP grass fed cattle were a highlight on the day when we had bullocks sell to 290c/kg," he said.
"With our feeder cattle, we were getting 230c/kg for our good crossbred feeder steers and that's probably what they're worth down on the Southern Downs.
"There was a pretty good premium for the right article."
The Burnett family, Arcuo Ag, Clermont, took home the Sally Taylor Memorial Trophy with the champion beast of the expo with a 100 day grain fed heifer, weighing 785kg to make 252c/kg ($1978/hd).
The champion pen of prime and grain assist/crop fed went to Hillview Cattle Co, with their Simmental bullocks making 238c/kg for 737kg ($1754/hd).
Pen of grass fed bullocks was taken out by the Anderson family, Narrien Cattle Co, Clermont with a pen of Angus cross bullocks, weighing 721kg to make 262c/kg ($1889/hd).
Pen of Trade 100 day grain fed steers was won by Hillview Cattle Co, with their Simmental cross steers making 246c/kg for 710kg ($1746/hd).
The best pen of grain assist/ crop fed trade steers went to the Mifsud family, Glen Idol, Clermont with a pen of Simmental cross steers that reached 232c/kg for 684kg ($1588/hd).
Grass fed trade steers was won Narrien Cattle Co, with Braford cross steers weighing 661kg to reach 264c/kg ($1745/hd).
The pen of grain fed heifers was won by the Scharf family, Khartoum, Clermont with a pen of Santa heifers, weighing 575kg which made 238c/kg ($1369/hd).
The pen of grain assist/crop fed heifers went to the Murphy family, Tay Glen, Dysart with a pen of Droughtmaster cross heifers which weighed 503kg to make 246c/kg ($1238/hd).
The grass fed heifers went to the Hughes family, Wentworth, Clermont with a pen of Droughtmaster cross heifers to make 188c/kg for 471kg ($885/hd).
Pen of grain assist/crop fed cows went to Tay Glen, with a pen of Charbray cows weighing 697kg to make 184c/kg ($1283/hd).
The grass fed pen of export cows was won by Michael Borg, Calveston, Clermont with a pen of Brahman cows weighing 590kg, which made 178c/kg ($1051/hd).
The pen of feeder steers was won by the Brown family, Ironbark, Clermont with a pen of Charolais cross steers weighing 519kg, to make 222c/kg ($1153/hd). They also won champion pen of store steers.
Darren Gaw, Ronlee, Clermont won the pen of store steers with a pen of Droughtmaster steers weighing 356kg to make 224c/kg ($798/hd).
The pen of weaner steers was won by the Obst Family, Kiandra, Clermont with a pen of Angus cross steers 267kg for 222c/kg ($594/hd).
The feeder heifers class went to the Benney family, Merrigang, Clermont with a pen of Charolais cross heifers weighing 458kg, which made 194c/kg ($889/hd).
Champion pen of heifers and winning pen of store heifers was taken out by the Kinnon family, New Corry, Clermont with their pen of Simmental cross heifers weighing 262kg, to make 200c/kg ($524).
