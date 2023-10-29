By definition, primary producers are practical people. They almost always prefer to have a classroom in the shade of a tree. Its why field days are popular, and why managers can sometimes learn more from a property tour than from a week-long course at a desk.
For a group of forward-thinking neighbours at Torrens Creek, they have taken the tour to the next level and formalised a peer learning group aimed at improving management strategies on their properties.
The idea was originally kicked around by Charlie Holzwart and David Rankine who were working 'off property' together during a particularly bad dry spell in 2013.
"We spent a lot of time talking about what we were doing on our own properties," Mr Holzwart said.
"When we got home, David invited me for a look- but his wife Donna insisted that all the neighbours were invited- and we've never looked back."
Mr Holzwart said it was an unreal experience and opened their eyes to not just different ways of managing land and cattle, but the ability to bounce ideas around candidly.
"There's stuff I learnt that day that I'm still making use of," he said.
"The value of the group is in the people and the honesty in which they share information."
The group is predominately first and second-generation businesses in the district and the key to their success is mutual respect and trust, formed by five foundation members in 2013 including Charlie and Andre'a Holzwart at Rangeside, Donna and David Rankine at Bunuro, Trevor and Sharon Johnson at Lyons Creek, Peter and Anne Finlay at Julia Park and Peter and Rachel Weston at Elva Vale.
Over time, they've welcomed around 10 members who also relish the learning opportunities from the group. They've been supported more recently by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries through a demonstration site at Bunuro and some formal funding opportunities.
The hosting role is shared amongst members and a tour is mandatory. Charlie says many of them have changed management strategies because of paddock discussions.
"For ourselves, we're doing more rotational grazing and slowly splitting some paddocks up to be able to utilise feed better and rest country," he said.
"It's difficult to make a commitment to doing something different. They can tell you about it, but until you see it, it doesn't click."
The lightbulb moment for Charlie and Andre'a was that initial tour of the Rankine's property in 2013.
"At the time our cows were only just hanging on, but next door they were looking amazing and it was down to the way they graze and it made us think about what we could do," he said.
"We built some new holding paddocks and started to see the difference in them with wet season spelling and that was what got us over the line. We were hooked."
Kirby Smith has spent a lifetime in the Downs country south of Hughenden and only ventured into the more timbered area around Torrens Creek seven years ago when he bought the 22,662-hectare Springhill with his wife Tammy.
"It was a real learning curve coming into the forestry country and the grazing group was a great eye opener," Mr Smith said.
"It's been a great way to learn without feeling overwhelmed."
Mr Smith said their block was underdeveloped and coupled with their predominantly Droughtmaster herd, they quickly realised they needed to make some changes to remain viable.
"After seeing what some of the other group members were doing, we introduced more Brahman content because they've got more constitution in this area," he said.
"We've also changed our stocking levels and are regularly spelling paddocks more. Every time there's a meeting you get something out of it. You don't have to do everything everyone else is doing. If you come away with one idea, or a couple of different ideas and implement them to what you're doing then the day has been a success."
DAF staff have praised the founding members and hope more producers across the state will take the initiative and form their own group.
