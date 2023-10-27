North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Cow rescued from mud in Jamberoo by specialised SES, RFS crews

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
October 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"You have to be careful, they can kill you."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.