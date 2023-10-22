North Queensland Register
Home/News

2AM female tops Lancefield Brahmans anniversary sale

By Kent Ward
October 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top selling $35,000, 2AM Mariah Haze 8513. Picture: 2AM Brahmans
The top selling $35,000, 2AM Mariah Haze 8513. Picture: 2AM Brahmans

Celebrations kicked off in spectacular fashion at Sunday night's 50th Anniversary Lancefield Brahmans Invitation Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.