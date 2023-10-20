Bulls hit $70,000 while heifers fetched sums of $26,000 at Friday's annual Great Northern Brahman Sale at the Proserpine Showgrounds.
The result saw red bulls top the fixture at $70,000 while grey heifers made to $26,000 and their red counterparts made to $9500.
In a breakdown of the offering 29 bulls averaged $10,448 while 27 heifers set a $6259 average culminating in a gross of $472,000.
Demand for heifers saw an 88 per cent clearance at auction which was a 12 per cent increase on the inaugural result in 2022 while male clearance rates came in at 70 per cent as compared to a 76 per cent in 2022.
After sale negotiations saw these figures improve dramatically.
Headlining in the day sale was the catalogue opener, JK Monte Cristo offered by James and Cassie Kent, JK stud, Goovigen.
Selling for $70,000 the 25-month-old by Kenrol Darrocca 2761 weighed 930 kilograms and delivered an EMA of 150 sq cm and rib and rump fat measurements of 11 and 7 mm respectively.
Taking home the natural born son of leading donor, NCC Dienka 3652 was Gavin Scott, Yaccamunda Station, Collinsville.
JK Monte Cristo was offered in a three quarter share and full possession arrangement.
Moments later a maternal half brother to the top seller, Badilla Del Rio (Huonfels Jacob Rio) offered by Blake and Renee Chiesa, Badilla stud, Ingham, made $30,000.
The 27-month-old also sold in a three quarter share and full possession arrangement. Taking the 876 kilogram entry was a partnership involving Gavin Scott, Yaccamunda Station, Collinsville and the Brownson family, Burdekin stud, Charters Towers.
Ooline Drummer 2035 made $38,000, Offered by Darren and Sue Kent and family, Ooline stud, Rannes the 22-month-old weighing 772 kilograms sold in another three quarter share and full possession arrangement to Tom Nobbs, Yoman T stud, Moura.
Top of the females at $26,000 was maiden grey entrant, Cambil Jewel 6559.
She was catalogued by Proserpine prefix, Cambil stud, owned by Lawson and Sophie Camm and family.
Jewel 6559 (PS) is a daughter of the $180,000 Nicneil Sugar Daddy and from a Kenrol Darrocca 2761 daughter.
Adding to their $28,000 paternal purchase the evening prior at the Heifer and Genetics Sale were successful purchasers, Ray and Leah Vella, Vella stud, Proserpine.
On Thursday night, Brahman heifers sold to highs of $30,000 going onto set a $19,600 average while semen fetched up to $1300 per straw and an aspiration in a leading donor $10,000 at the Great Northern Brahman Heifer and Genetics Sale, Airlie Beach, on Thursday night.
Sale opener, Cambil Miss Power 6525 made the evening top money at $30,000. Breeders Lawson and Sophie Camm, Cambil stud, Proserpine sold the 27-month-old daughter of Kenrol Darrocca 2761 that carried a five month positive test to Nicneil Sugar Daddy to Shane Howden, Cannondale.
Ray and Leah Vella, Vella stud, Proserpine outlaid $28,000 for the first of the $180,000, Nicneil Sugar Daddy daughters to auction in the form of the 21-month-old, Cambil Jewel Manso 6641.
Rounding out the trio of greys offered by the Cambil prefix was the $20,000 Cambil Sarah a 22-month-old by Nicneil Sugar Daddy going to William and Megan Beale, Mamillae stud, Nindaroo.
The only red heifer offered was the 21-month-old Ooline Lucille 2175 (NCC Diplomat).
Catalogued by the Kent family, Ooline stud, Rannes, the heifer was inseminated to the $200,000 Fairy Springs Royal Flush 6123 selling to Eddie and Jodie Pace, Blue Water Hills J stud, Habana.
A semen package in Fairy Springs Royal Flush 6123 sold for $1300 per straw moments later.
Taking the five straw package was Gerard Henry, GRB stud, Gregory River. Paul and Catherin Mackenzie, Arizona stud, Dingo secured the five straw parcel in Kenrol Darrocca 2761 for $1200 per straw while Eddie and Jody Pace, Blue Water Hills stud, Mackay paid $1100 per straw for the five straws in the red entry, Cambil Cavalier 6340.
Emanuel and Josephine Pace, Blue Water Hills stud, Habana outlaid $10,000 for the aspiration in the Beef 2021 Grand Champion, Cambil Monique 5786 (NCC Marshall).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.