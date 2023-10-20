North Queensland Register
Home/News

Great Northern Brahman Sale at Proserpine reaches $70,000

By Kent Ward
Updated October 20 2023 - 10:52pm, first published 10:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top selling $30,000 Cambil Miss Power 6525 sold at Thursday night's Great Northern Brahman Heifer and Genetics Sale conducted at Airlie Beach. Picture: Kent Ward
The top selling $30,000 Cambil Miss Power 6525 sold at Thursday night's Great Northern Brahman Heifer and Genetics Sale conducted at Airlie Beach. Picture: Kent Ward

Bulls hit $70,000 while heifers fetched sums of $26,000 at Friday's annual Great Northern Brahman Sale at the Proserpine Showgrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.