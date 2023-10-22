A report has outlined the impact that Indonesia's live export suspension had on Dalrymple Saleyards in Charters Towers.
On July 28, 2023, the live cattle export trade with Indonesia was suspended at four Australian registered establishments, including the Dalrymple Saleyards after cattle from those facilities allegedly tested positive to Lumpy Skin Disease post-arrival in Indonesia.
Charters Towers Regional Council presented the report at the September ordinary council meeting which stated the impact of the suspension was "limited to clearing activities" for Indonesia.
"During the suspension, no bookings for live export consignments to Indonesia were cancelled and the saleyards processed one shipment for Vietnam," the report read.
"Comparatively, during a similar period in 2022, there was one shipment between April and September 2022 to Indonesia, which departed the Dalrymple Saleyards on September 13, 2022.
"This consignment had a total of 3726 head with export clearing fees payable by exporters totalling $42,000 and weighing and dipping charges of $8000 paid by vendors.
"Prior to this consignment, a shipment of 4599 departed on March 6, 2022, for Indonesia with exporters fees totalling $28,000 and vendors charges of $14,000."
Charters Towers Regional councillor Bernie Robertson said council and landholders were relieved there was no significant impact as a result of the suspension.
"We've haven't had live export boats to Malaysia, mainly Indonesia with the lighter cattle and Vietnam with the slaughter cattle," Cr Robertson said.
"Thankfully the suspension wasn't too long. We didn't have any bookings that were taken away from us, as we had no bookings for that period, so it didn't affect us that much.
"Thank God it didn't go on too long, everyone was relieved when the suspension was lifted."
After the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry undertook rapid diagnostic testing of more than 1000 head of cattle across northern Australia and held industry-led negotiations, the suspension was lifted on September 8.
Cr Robertson said live export boats to Indonesia had since resumed.
"In the last three to four weeks there has been a fair bit of activity with Indonesian cattle again," he said.
"It's good to be back to business as usual."
