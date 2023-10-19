While National Water Week flows through Australia, Townsville Enterprise has its sights firmly fixed on ensuring economic growth and certainty for the upcoming CopperString project.
As the start date for Australia's largest transformational energy project looms, the Enterprise has called for the Federal Government to support shovel-ready water projects in the upcoming Mid-Year Federal Budget Review, in a bid to ensure water access.
Townsville Enterprise CEO, Claudia Brumme-Smith said water security is fundamental to driving economic development.
"As early as next year we anticipate breaking ground to start construction on CopperString, the nation building project that will connect the North West Corridor and open up more than 33GW of renewable energy - but this cannot be achieved without water for construction," Ms Brumme-Smith said.
"Without water security this project could see serious delays and Australia's opportunity to access the countries best wind and solar resources could be diminished or lost."
"Without water we can't see wind farms erected, building concrete pads for transmission towers becomes difficult and sustaining the population required to realise these projects is nearly impossible."
A key project that will be ready to commence after additional funding, is the Hughenden Offstream Storage project, a 7,000ML storage facility, which will include pumping infrastructure and approximately 7km of pipeline.
Flinders Shire Mayor Jane McNamara said the Hughenden Offstream Storage is the first step towards water security for Northern Australia.
"With all approvals in place and State Government funding committed, we eagerly await the commitment of matching Federal Government funding in the Mid-Year Budget," Ms McNamara said.
"This is the most advanced water project in North Queensland, it has water allocation, land tenure sits with the local council, a business case that demonstrates the projects benefits and it has a commitment of funding from the State Government."
While Flinders Shire Council has committed $26.5m in funding towards the project, Cr McNamara said a matched funding commitment from the Federal Government is needed to bring it to life.
"We acknowledge and thank the Queensland Government for its support towards CopperString and the Hughenden Offstream Storage project and we hope to see the Federal Government matching this support," she said.
"Whilst the Hughenden Offstream Storage is small in comparison to the scale required for future development and renewable projects, it is absolutely required and a great start to securing the next 5-10 years of development in the region."
Townsville Enterprise will present the CopperString project, alongside with other regional priorities, to the State and Federal Government in coming weeks through its Unlock the North advocacy platform.
The project is expected to provide benefits including regional economic growth, increased regional employment opportunities, improved use of existing natural resources, improved financial sustainability and rate base, and community resilience and sustainability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.