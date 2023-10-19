North Queensland Register
Home/News

Townsville Enterprise pushes for shovel ready water projects in Federal Budget review

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
October 19 2023 - 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flinders Shire Mayor Jane McNamara says the Hughenden Offstream Storage is the first step towards water security for Northern Australia.
Flinders Shire Mayor Jane McNamara says the Hughenden Offstream Storage is the first step towards water security for Northern Australia.

While National Water Week flows through Australia, Townsville Enterprise has its sights firmly fixed on ensuring economic growth and certainty for the upcoming CopperString project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.