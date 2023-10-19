North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Brangus cows and calves reach $1190/unit at Emerald

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 23 2023 - 11:16am, first published October 19 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyer Guy Ford of Forest Home Grazing, Capella, purchased this premium line of Brangus cows and calves, which topped the market at $1190/unit. Picture: Ben Harden
Buyer Guy Ford of Forest Home Grazing, Capella, purchased this premium line of Brangus cows and calves, which topped the market at $1190/unit. Picture: Ben Harden

Demand for quality breeding stock was in full force at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday, where a volume run of Brangus cows and calves hit a top of $1190/unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.