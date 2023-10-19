Steph Allen has joined the North Queensland Register as the publication's newest roaming journalist, based outside Mackay.
Steph has lived in rural and coastal towns around Queensland, ranging from Dalby to Townsville.
Enamoured with her country roots, she has grown up with an affection for rural Australia and more specifically - the people.
She graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast with a Bachelor of Journalism, and she has worked for publications across Queensland and New South Wales.
Steph has a passion for writing, travel, and animals, and she is currently studying Psychology and Law part-time at CQUniversity.
North Queensland Register editor Lucy Kinbacher said it was fantastic to have Ms Allen joining the team of Australia's oldest rural weekly.
"Steph brings with her plenty of experience in both print and television media and has a genuine desire to share the stories of rural life," she said.
"I'm excited to see what she captures in the role."
Steph is keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have a story to share with NQR. She can be contacted on 0428 522 117 or by emailing steph.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
