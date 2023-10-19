While the livestock export market might be presenting exporters and agents with a few challenges at present, all agree it is underpinning the Queensland cattle market at the moment.
Industry sources suggest there are at least five exporters currently in the market trying to fill both orders to Indonesia and Vietnam.
From September until the middle of November, some 10,000 head will have passed through the Port of Townsville bound for Vietnam.
Elders live export manager Tom Kennedy said there were three orders out for Vietnam for bullocks and bulls weighing 500kg or more, sitting at 250c/kg, back from 270c/kg.
He said while they were filling the orders, heavy bullocks had not been as plentiful, and it had been tough to find them.
Ray White Geaney Kirkwood's Liam Kirkwood said the current live-ex orders were certainly a shining light for the Queensland cattle market.
"It certainly puts us ahead of the other states, even with all the challenges that are imposed, and it is certainly a good market to have," Mr Kirkwood told North Queensland Register.
"Our biggest concern is sourcing and supplying the bulls, as the Vietnamese prefer its meat.
"It is a lot leaner meat and absorbs more moisture when being cooked in the traditional foods they like to eat."
He said to elevate this problem, exporters had dropped bull weight requirements back to 400kg.
Mr Kirkwood said the Indonesian market was also active, but a little more challenging to source cattle under the current restrictions on skin blemishes.
He said in any given muster of cattle put up for Indonesia, a large percentage of a muster was rejected, as the cattle were classified as 'being out of specification'.
"Now what we are seeing under the new blemish rule, which has been imposed by the Australian government veterinarians, is we are losing another 30pc of cattle rejected," he said.
"Once a producer could safely consign 80pc of the muster to the exporter, but now it is back to 50pc that gets selected for shipment.
"This is leaving some producers wondering if it is worth the cost and time of the muster as big numbers are being rejected for the slightest blemish."
All cattle bound for Vietnam are assembled at Reid River, Julargo or at Charter Towers.
Paul Heil of Reid River said business was starting to ramp up, and it was good to see the Vietnam orders coming through.
"We will probably process close to 5000 head, and this good business for everyone involved in the industry," he said.
After enjoying a better season earlier this year, northern producers are now looking for the first storm breaks, which usually occur from November onwards.
Mr Kirkwood said while there was still some dry grass, producers were facing a protein drought.
"In reality, we are are into mid October, and while this is traditionally our driest time, the past six weeks have taken weight out of cattle," Mr Kirkwood said.
"There is huge demand for supplement as the tightening of lick supply takes effect as everyone wants to get their cattle to saleable weights, but this has snuck up on us."
Around 862 cattle were booked into the Charters Towers sale on Wednesday of which 218 were bound for the prime section.
