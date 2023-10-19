North Queensland Register
Home/News

Livex trade bolsters northern markets

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated October 20 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ocean Shearer loading live export cattle at the Port of Townsville. Picture: File
The Ocean Shearer loading live export cattle at the Port of Townsville. Picture: File

While the livestock export market might be presenting exporters and agents with a few challenges at present, all agree it is underpinning the Queensland cattle market at the moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.