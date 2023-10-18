Twenty-two of Australia's top bull riders are preparing to go head-to-head with the country's most extreme bovine athletes at the PBR Australia Monster Energy grand finals in under three weeks' time.
Season long, riders have had the opportunity to compete across Australia at more than 20 events, spanning the Monster Energy Tour and Touring Pro Division, to earn points towards the Australian national standings, all in an effort to be the No 1-ranked cowboy at year's end and earn the coveted PBR Australia Champion title.
The showdown will take place in Townsville over two nights on November 3 and 4, where the country's champion bull rider and bovine athlete will be crowned inside the Townsville Entertainment Centre on the final night.
Currently sitting at the top of the leaderboard is 22-year-old Macaulie Leather from Calliope. Leather was the 2021 Rookie of the Year, and has dominated the dirt this season, placing first in six out of eight events.
"I'm just trying to cover all my bulls and build on that, so it is always good to get them rode," said Leather, who first got on a bull when he was nine years old.
"I just want to keep riding my bulls and keep staying consistent.
"You've just got to beat your opponent, which is the bull not everybody else, so just staying on for those eight seconds at each event really puts you where you want to be."
Close on his tail is current No 2, Sam Woodall, Heywood, Victoria, who was the 2021 grand finals event winner.
Woodall has competed in events across both Australia and the US since his PBR debut in 2019, including the Global Cup in Arlington, Texas.
In the No 3 spot is four-time PBR Australia champion bull rider Aaron Kleier, Clermont, followed by NSW's Lachlan Richardson in No 4, with Kurt Shephard, Mareeba, rounding out the top five.
With only two qualifying events left - Mackay this Saturday, October 21 and Tamworth on October 28 - before the grand finals, PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said it was still anyone's game.
"There are currently 206 points separating Leather and Woodall," he said.
"However, it's not just about the top two riders, the entire top five is a force to be reckoned with.
"Each of them has had very impressive seasons, so their performances in Mackay and Tamworth have the potential to shake up the national standings.
"That's the beauty of this sport - it's a wild ride, and change can happen in the blink of an eye.
"This year, we've got a whole new face-off with two entirely different champions battling it out in the No 1 and No 2 spots. It's a testament to the calibre of athletes in this sport."
The league's bovine athletes will also be bucking it out to win the Australian Bull of the Year title at the grand finals event.
Mackay stock contractor Jason Dittmann from Dittmann Bucking Bulls currently boasts the top two contenders in the bull standings, with Roid Rage holding the No 1 spot, closely trailed by Cattle King's Booger Beach at No 2.
Mr Young said the 2023 PBR Australia Monster Energy grand finals was also the richest bull riding event in the entire southern hemisphere, with this year set to see over $240K in grand final payouts, setting a new record for the sport in Australia.
"There is $100K up for grabs for this year's PBR Australia champion, and an end of year bonus of $75K, plus a $15K bonus for the Rookie of the Year. Not to mention, the bull bonuses add up to over $52K," said Mr Young.
"It is a new record for the PBR here in Australia, and we're proud that we're able to offer substantial prize money that enables athletes to make a career out of the sport."
After a string of sold-out regional and metropolitan events on the PBR circuit this season, including the electrifying PBR Origin II event in Brisbane in June, the grand final is also heading in the same direction, with tickets for both nights selling fast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.