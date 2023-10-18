North Queensland Register
Queensland's 2021 Rookie of the Year leads PBR Australia standings

Updated October 19 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:00am
Macaulie Leather riding Alcatraz from CF7 Bucking Bulls. Picture supplied.
Twenty-two of Australia's top bull riders are preparing to go head-to-head with the country's most extreme bovine athletes at the PBR Australia Monster Energy grand finals in under three weeks' time.

