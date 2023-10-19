CQLX Combined Agents received a reduced yarding at Gracemere on Wednesday totalling 1570 head that comprised of 782 steers, 527 heifers, 190 cows, 50 cows and calves and 21 bulls.
The regular panel of buyers and meatworks buyers were in attendance which led to strong competition across most categories.
Weaner steers jumped 50c on last week, weaner heifers were up 20c or more and feeder weight steers and heifers came up in price as well.
This week's sale saw cattle from Mt Coolon, St Lawrence, Stanage Bay, Nebo, Comet, Biloela, Emu Park, Calliope, Boyne Valley and all other local areas in between.
Olderfleet Cattle Co, Mt Coolon, sold Brahman cross steers topping at 2078c/kg weighing 542kg to return $1124/hd.
R Goodwin, Bluff, sold Droughtmaster steers for 246c/kg weighing 294kg to return $724/hd.
I and J Donaldson, Wowan, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 266c/kg weighing 258kg to return $688/hd.
J and K Grazing, Stanage, sold Brangus steers for 274.2c/kg averaging 241.43kg to return $662/hd.
D and K Chadwick, Dululu, sold Brangus steers for 236c/kg weighing 237kg to return $561/hd.
R and L Cullen, Calliope, sold Brahman steers to 228c/kg weighing 192kg to return $439/hd.
Woorabinda Pastoral Company, Duaringa, sold Brahman cross heifers to 184c/kg weighing 530kg to return $976/hd
Goodwin Livestock, Bluff, sold Red Brangus heifers for 194c/kg weighing 402kg to return $780/hd.
Mt Flora Cattle Co, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 190c/kg weighing 322kg to return $592/hd.
J and K Grazing, Stanage, sold Brangus heifers to 204c/kg weighing 245kg to return $500/hd.
PL Bradford and J Hicks, Koumala, sold No.3 Brangus heifers for 210c/kg weighing 233kg to return $490/hd.
Goodwin Livestock, Bluff, sold Red Brangus cows for 166c/kg weighing 608kg to return $1010/hd.
WH Neill-Ballantine, Baralaba, sold Brahman cross cows to 164c/kg weighing 596kg to return $978/hd.
D Martin, Dululu, sold Brangus cows and calves for $1000/unit.
