Brangus steers top at Gracemere at 274.2c/kg

Updated October 23 2023 - 1:46pm, first published October 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Sean Conaghan, Durando, St Lawrence and Julian Laver, Nutrien Rockhampton livestock manager, with a pen of 14 Brangus steers offered by J and K Grazing of Stanage Bay that sold for 274.2c/kg averaging 241.43kg to return $662/hd. Picture by CQLX
CQLX Combined Agents received a reduced yarding at Gracemere on Wednesday totalling 1570 head that comprised of 782 steers, 527 heifers, 190 cows, 50 cows and calves and 21 bulls.

