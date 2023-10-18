The Premier has weighed in on the proposed shutdown of Glencore's copper mining operations in Mount Isa.
"For 100 years, Mount Isa has been part of Queensland's mining heritage," the Premier said.
"We're determined Mount Isa and North West Queensland will be at the heart of our state's mining future. Our number one priority is to protect jobs and retain skilled workers in this important region," she said.
"I understand many workers and their families will find Glencore's decision a difficult one to accept. But we will always do what we can to support workers and their families to find new good, secure jobs."
Shadow Minister for Resources and Energy, Pat Weir MP, has put pressure on the Premier and her government to support Mount Isa.
"The Premier and her Resources Minister must progress important infrastructure to secure new mines and projects in critical minerals and rare earths for our state's future," he said.
"They must prove the industry can trust them and have confidence to invest in the region. A failure to do so will have an enormous, wide-reaching flow-on effect, particularly on future employment prospects across Northern Australia.
"The Palaszczuk Labor Government must also explain how this decision will affect CopperString and all other projects between Mount Isa and Townsville," he said.
"My thoughts are today with the workers of Glencore who are now facing an uncertain future. Immediate attention must be given towards ensuring the workers can remain in stable and local employment so they can continue to live and work in a such a vibrant local community."
