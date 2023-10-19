North Queensland Register
Home/Politics

Local Government Association of Queensland conference rejects move for higher pay for elected representatives at small councils

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Burnett Regional Council councillor Robbie Radel. File picture
North Burnett Regional Council councillor Robbie Radel. File picture

A request for pay equity for local government representatives in smaller councils was knocked on the head at the Local Government Association of Queensland Conference in Gladstone this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.