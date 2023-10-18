Mount Isa City Council mayor Danielle Slade has called Glencore's announcement to close its copper operations a "bitter pill".
On October 18, Glencore announced it will cease copper mining operations in 2025 after 60 years of mining in Mount Isa,
Over the next two years, operations will transition to focus on zinc assets and copper smelting and refining assets in Queensland.
The underground copper operations and concentrator will close in the second half of 2025, as will Lady Loretta mine.
Cr Slade said this was not the end of mining for the region.
"We knew this day would come but it's still a bitter pill. But Mount Isa is tough, and it's resilient. And this isn't the end of mining - it's barely even the beginning," she said.
"We're in the middle of $500 billion worth of minerals, and they are minerals the whole world wants. I'll be working to make sure Mount Isa Mines make locals their absolute number one priority in who gets looked after first. I'll be working with the government to make sure Mount Isa remains a hub for that growing industry."
Shadow Minister for Resources and for Northern Australia Senator Susan McDonald has called for government commitment to strengthen the economic future of the North West.
"Mount Isa plays a vital role as a hub for North West Queensland commerce, healthcare and schooling and I am deeply concerned about the effect this announcement will have on Mount Isa Mines' workers and the town's business owners," Senator McDonald said.
"Mount Isa Mines' 60-year operation is a testament to the importance of the North West Minerals province, and operations in and around Mount Isa have contributed billions of dollars back to the local community."
Senator McDonald said while no single mine could last forever, the region had been identified as having an abundance of critical minerals and rare earths yet to be developed.
"North West Queensland's rich potential should not be squandered or ignored, and the Labor Government needs to do more to encourage a pipeline of mining ventures to develop or expand with confidence in order to secure the future of our regional communities," she said.
"It is crucial that state and federal governments remove unnecessary red tape slowing down the approval of the next generation of mines in order to continue to provide opportunity and a prosperous future for the North West of Queensland.
"The government needs to work to ensure Mount Isa remains a thriving regional town for the sake of local workers, businesses, agriculture, mining and indigenous communities who rely on this important centre in Northern Australia for supplies, schooling, healthcare, air travel and employment."
Townsville Enterprise chief executive officer Claudia Brumme-Smith said while it was end of life for underground copper mining at Mount Isa, "we now have two years to fast track and unlock critical minerals and renewables in the region".
"There is upwards of $740bn of known and untapped critical minerals across the North West and this region is also recognised to have access to the nations best wind and solar resources," Ms Brumme-Smith said.
"The priority from all levels of government and industry needs to be retaining these skilled workers in the North West and safeguarding the communities in which they live and work."
"We urge all levels of government to remove any obstacles and bureaucratic processes to fast track getting new mines off the ground now and into operation. Our message is clear - let the North West be open for business and work proactively with proponents.
"To ensure the North West remains open for business and remains globally competitive we need water security, efficient transport connections from Pit to Port and retain the highly skilled workforce in our region."
The Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the announcement highlighted the need for new resources investment in Queensland to develop new projects as major mines like this reach their end of life.
"The future success of the resources sector cannot be taken for granted by governments and we need policies that encourage investment in new Queensland resources projects as more mines reach their end of production in coming years," Mr Macfarlane said.
"The Queensland government needs to start listening to the many warnings about the threat to future investment as a result of its snap decision to impose the world's highest coal royalty tax rates.
"In the current global economic climate, the state government should be doing all it can to attract investment in new resources projects in Queensland.
"It's time the Queensland government started encouraging resources investment, which will support exploration and investment in new projects, rather than discouraging it with the world's highest royalty taxes and endless approval processes.
"Queensland's North West Minerals Province offers enormous potential for the resources sector with abundant reserves of many the critical minerals the world needs to develop the new technologies for a decarbonised future.
"That potential can only be fully reached with the backing of investors providing the billions of dollars to develop the projects that will provide future jobs and economic benefits for Queensland."
