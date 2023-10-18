Steers make 254c/$474 at Charters Towers

Charters Towers Combined Agents yarded a total of 854 cattle at the prime and store sale on Wednesday.
The yarding consisted of 252 prime cattle and 602 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 64 bullocks, nine heifers, 72 cows and 107 bulls.
The store section consisted of 242 steers, 48 mickeys, 312 heifers and 1x1 cow and calf.
Cattle comprised of small consignment of prime cattle which displayed mixed quality and condition and sold to a subdued buying panel.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Normanton, Georgetown, Gumlu, Guthalungra as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10 easier, heifers were 10 easier, cows were 5 easier, and bulls were 10 easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 164c and averaged 125c, and those over 500kg topped at 152c to average 145c.
Heifers under 540kg sold to 150c and averaged 140c.
Cows under 400kg made 110c and averaged 80c, while cows over 400kg reached 154c, averaging 130c.
Bulls under 450kg made 216c and averaged 148c, while bulls over 600kg reached 170c to average 150c.
Bullocks topped at 152/kg for 8 Ox sold on A/c S King, Ayr that weighed 506kg to return a $770/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on A/c S King, Ayr that sold for 150c/kg and weighed 348kg to return $521/hd
The top pen of cows were sold by A/c HC and JA Maxwell, 'Broughton Downs, Charters Towers for 150/kg, weighing 540kg to return $811/hd.
Bulls sold on A/c LHRPC, 'Lawn Hill, Mt Isa topped at 162/kg and weighed 488kg, to return $791/hd
Store cattle were met with good competition from local backgrounders. Three lines attracted premiums and the remaining smaller pens and rough types continue to experience heavy discounts.
Steers under 200kg reached 254c to average 252c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 248c, averaging 208c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 170c and averaged 161c and steers over 400kg sold to 170c to average 150c.
Mickeys under 400kg sold to 220c, averaging 165c.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 136c and averaged 114c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 158c, averaging 143c, heifers 320 - 370kg made 158c to average 158c.
A pen of 16 Steers A/c Colls Earthmoving, Gumlu made 254c/kg and weighed 187kg, returning an average of $474/hd.
A good pen of 14 Heifers on A/c LHRPC, 'Lawn Hill', Mt Isa. made 158/kg weighed 324kg returning $511/head
1 x 1 Cow and Calf sold on A/c CC and T Archer, Elston Hills', Charters Towers returned $720 per unit.
The next prime and store sale at Charters Towers is booked for Wednesday October 25.
