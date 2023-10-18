North Queensland Register
Home/News

Cattle penned at Mareeba down 450 head from previous week

Updated October 18 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle numbers down at Mareeba
Cattle numbers down at Mareeba

Mareeba Combined Agents yarded a total of 277 cattle at the prime and store sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.