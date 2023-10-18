Cattle numbers down at Mareeba

Mareeba Combined Agents yarded a total of 277 cattle at the prime and store sale on Tuesday.
Prime cattle consisted of 16 bullocks, two bulls and one cow.
Store cattle consisted of 70 steers, 116 heifers, eight cows and 14 mickeys.
The number of cattle penned reduced by 450 head from last week.
There was a limited number of prime cattle to quote on with only a handful of pens on offer.
Store cattle saw one vendor penning over half the yard, mainly being heifers.
Good pens of flatback steers remained firm to slightly better in places.
The yarding was drawn from local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 128.2c and averaged 107.3c.
Steers 600-750kg sold to 141.2c averaging 111.4c
Cows 400-500kg made 112.2c and averaged 111.2c.
Bulls 500-650kg made 88.2c and averaged 88.2c
Yearling steers 200 - 300kg sold to 214.2c, averaging 214.2c.
Steers 200 - 300kg sold to 230.2c, averaging 204.4c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 204.2c and averaged 180.2c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 152.2c and averaged 143.4c, yearling heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 190c, averaging 150.2c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 166.2c and averaged 121.9c, heifers 300 - 400kg sold to 196.2c, averaging 151.3c.
Cows under 300kg made 98.2c, average 90.6c, and cows 300-400kg reached 55.2c, average 35.3c.
Bulls 200-300kg made 82.2c, average 70.2c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 72.2c, average 64.8c.
