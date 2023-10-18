North Queensland Register
Australian Workers Union will hold a community meeting with Glencore workers on mine closure

By Cathy Adams
October 18 2023 - 11:33am
A meeting will be held in Mount Isa to support Glencore workers, impacted by news the operations will close. Picture Flickr
A community meeting will be held tonight in Mount Isa to support Glencore workers who have been told the company's copper mining operations are coming to an end.

