Traditional Owners outraged over misrepresentation on proposed Wooroora Station Wind Farm

Updated October 17 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:00pm
The project is located within Wooroora Pastoral Station. Picture: Ark Energy
Elders and Traditional Owners for land proposed to host a wind farm near Ravenshoe gathered on country recently to express their outrage at being misrepresented and called for Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to consult with them directly.

