Elders and Traditional Owners for land proposed to host a wind farm near Ravenshoe gathered on country recently to express their outrage at being misrepresented and called for Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to consult with them directly.
The Jirrbal people claim that a small group of "fringe greenies" and opportunistic indigenous "trouble makers" claiming to be Jirrbal Traditional Owners but who are not, have had their views reported over those of the rightful descendants of the land.
They are now demanding that Minister Plibersek hear their voices too.
Jirrbal Traditional Owner Bradley Go Sam said the group was extremely upset and angry about the opposition.
"We are extremely upset and angry. There have been media reports that the Traditional Owners oppose this project but no-one has made the effort to ask us and that's simply not true," Mr Go Sam said.
"The voices of some so-called conservationists and indigenous folk from another tribe have been heard over ours. They have been making representations for us without our permission.
"There is an appropriate process for who the true claimants of this land are under the Native Title system, and our views need to be heard."
"We are the elders. We are the Jirrbal people and it feels like no-one is listening to us!"
Jirrbal Elder Betty Cashmere, said the people who are trying to prevent this project were denying her people a "valuable opportunity to spend time on country and work".
"This is a huge and important employment opportunity for our people, for generations to come. We are working with Ark Energy to make sure the project is done right from the outset," Ms Cashmere said.
"These greenies are saying it is going to destroy our country.
"We would never destroy our country. We have been caring for our country long before they even existed and we know how to care for our country better than anyone on this earth."
Mr Go Sam says the Jirrbal people have been doing cultural surveys across the proposed site and mapping it out with Ark Energy for the last two years and the Traditional Owners are happy with the final proposal that has been submitted to the Department of Environment for approval.
"This site is NOT rainforest, it is far from rainforest, it is grazing land. The greenies are deceiving and misinforming the public with their lies," he said.
"We have been at the negotiating table with Ark Energy from day one.
"They have done the right thing here. They have downsized the project and moved the wind turbine positions at our request.
"Our people are excited about this project and the many training and employment opportunities it will provide, not just for them but for the entire community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.