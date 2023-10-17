North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Rocky Creek Abattoir Carcase Competition 2023 won by Malanda's Hampton family and Babinda Meat Mart

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 18 2023 - 7:48am, first published October 17 2023 - 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Babinda Meat Mart owner Tootie Nucifora, with his son and butcher Mark Nucifora and apprentice butcher, Riley Collins, alongside the Hampton's champion beef carcase. Picture supplied by Wendy Nucifora
Babinda Meat Mart owner Tootie Nucifora, with his son and butcher Mark Nucifora and apprentice butcher, Riley Collins, alongside the Hampton's champion beef carcase. Picture supplied by Wendy Nucifora

Babinda Meat Mart has claimed the title of supplier of North Queensland's best beef in the Rocky Creek Abattoir Carcase Competition over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.