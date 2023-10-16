North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Central Queensland grazier's focus on diversity, fertility and pasture improvement

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
October 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Queensland grazier Matthew Hinz with a mob of late weaners. Picture: Judith Maizey
Central Queensland grazier Matthew Hinz with a mob of late weaners. Picture: Judith Maizey

Smaller paddocks, electric fencing and solar powered watering points are just a few of the improvements that Matthew Hinz has initiated at Forest Home, a 14,000 acre ( 5665 hectare) cattle property, south west of Marlborough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.