A north west childcare centre continues to recruit for a centre director, since the position was vacated 10 months ago.
Located 380 kilometres west of Townsville, Hughenden Kindergarten and Early Childhood Centre is licensed to accommodate 41 children and has nine educators; but is missing a vital member of their team, a director.
The position offers a 12 month term employment with the option for a permanent position and above award salary of $100,000 plus super.
Hughenden Kindergarten and Early Childhood Centre treasurer Skye McClymont said the committee was looking for someone experienced in management or childcare centre management to join the team.
"We've had one application since advertising and for personal reasons the person couldn't take the job, but there haven't been many people biting," Ms McClymont said.
"We are offering what we feel is an enticing salary, certainly above award at $100,000 plus super, and open to discussions on other incentives that may suit applicants, this could be a relocation bonus, certain number of flights to Townsville, all depending on the successful applicant."
Ms McClymont said the director would be running the only daycare in the Flinders region and only kindergarten program in Hughenden.
"Generally our centre is full most days with children also on a wait list. In recent years, building work has been completed to apply for a 51 place license to accommodate for our waitlist, this is something in the pipeline.
"We are also always looking for more educators, qualified or studying. Lower educator numbers can impact our centre if staff have been sick and previously we've had to do room reductions or room closures which has impacted our families with the number of children we can take on with room reductions.
"So many are relying on our service being open so they can get to work or run their businesses so it is something that we would like to have a large enough pool of staff that we are less affected by things such as illnesses."
Ms McClymont said some challenged the centre had faced with recruitment included housing and qualifications.
"I know in recent times, there has been a limited number of available rentals in Hughenden. It is something that has impacted staff recruitment because they want to accept the position but they can't get housing," she said.
"Industry wise, in early childcare you have to be qualified or be studying to have a job in early childcare and sometimes that can be a barrier for educators if people aren't willing to study.
"Also the inflow of new people to town has been limited which means we are pulling from our existing local pool."
Ms McClymont said Hughenden offered the best of country life.
"It offers the best of both worlds. It's a four-hour drive to Townsville, Rex flights three times a week to Townsville and while we've had people ask if the position could be fly-in-fly-out we would prefer to have someone based in the community, because that's how you make your connections with the centre families," she said.
"I have grown up in the area and I believe Hughenden is a really wonderful, vibrant, growing community there is certainly plenty of social groups and clubs to be involved in. I know once you're part of a local sporting club it is a great way to meet people.
"It is a growing community, there are industries taking off in the area and certainly growth in the area. It is a wonderful community to be a part of with great inviting community spirit."
