North Queensland Register
Home/News

Hughenden Kindergarten and Early Childhood Centre on the hunt for centre director

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated October 16 2023 - 9:06am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hughenden Kindergarten and Early Childhood Centre is looking for a director to join their team. Photo supplied.
Hughenden Kindergarten and Early Childhood Centre is looking for a director to join their team. Photo supplied.

A north west childcare centre continues to recruit for a centre director, since the position was vacated 10 months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.